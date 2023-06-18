Women in British sport honoured by King Charles III







Hunter was given a CBE for her services to rugby union after winning a record 141 caps and playing for England in their 2014 Women's World Cup-winning campaign.



The 37-year-old also featured in England's 2022 Women's World Cup final loss to New Zealand before retiring in March.

"Never in a million years did I ever expect to have the career I've had and for it to be recognised like this," she said.



"I'm just an ordinary girl from the north-east of England who has happened to have an incredible time playing rugby."



Hunter was one of a number of influential women on the honours list, which also included former England footballer Eniola Aluko, ex-England cricketer Lydia Greenway and darts player Fallon Sherrock.



Aluko, who won 102 caps for the England Lionesses, has been made an MBE for her services to football and charity.



Greenway, the Cricket For Girls founder and a four-time Ashes winner, becomes an OBE.



Sherrock has been made an MBE for services to her sport.



The 28-year-old made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and this year became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event.



"To have received this level of recognition for my contribution to the game I love is beyond my wildest dreams," she said.



"I have been fortunate to hear of the widespread impact that my success has had in getting more people watching and playing darts, and particularly in inspiring girls and young women to take up darts and other sports."



Former UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl, now the World Netball president, was made a Dame after a period of unprecedented success for Great Britain in Olympic and Paralympic sport between 2010 and 2019.



"I take huge delight in seeing the recent significant growth in opportunities for women and girls to enjoy participating in sport, both in the UK and internationally," Nicholl said.



Former Arsenal and England men's striker Ian Wright, a vocal ally for women's football, was given an OBE for services to football and charity.



The honours -- announced at New Year and to mark the sovereign's official birthday in June -- award the famous and ordinary members of the public for excellence. �AFP



