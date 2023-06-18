Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women in British sport honoured by King Charles III

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

LONDON, JUNE 17: Former England Women's rugby captain Sarah Hunter was among a host of British female sports stars recognised in King Charles III's birthday honours list on Friday.

Hunter was given a CBE for her services to rugby union after winning a record 141 caps and playing for England in their 2014 Women's World Cup-winning campaign.

The 37-year-old also featured in England's 2022 Women's World Cup final loss to New Zealand before retiring in March.

"Never in a million years did I ever expect to have the career I've had and for it to be recognised like this," she said.

"I'm just an ordinary girl from the north-east of England who has happened to have an incredible time playing rugby."

Hunter was one of a number of influential women on the honours list, which also included former England footballer Eniola Aluko, ex-England cricketer Lydia Greenway and darts player Fallon Sherrock.

Aluko, who won 102 caps for the England Lionesses, has been made an MBE for her services to football and charity.

Greenway, the Cricket For Girls founder and a four-time Ashes winner, becomes an OBE.

Sherrock has been made an MBE for services to her sport.

The 28-year-old made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and this year became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event.

"To have received this level of recognition for my contribution to the game I love is beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

"I have been fortunate to hear of the widespread impact that my success has had in getting more people watching and playing darts, and particularly in inspiring girls and young women to take up darts and other sports."

Former UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl, now the World Netball president, was made a Dame after a period of unprecedented success for Great Britain in Olympic and Paralympic sport between 2010 and 2019.

"I take huge delight in seeing the recent significant growth in opportunities for women and girls to enjoy participating in sport, both in the UK and internationally," Nicholl said.

Former Arsenal and England men's striker Ian Wright, a vocal ally for women's football, was given an OBE for services to football and charity.

The honours -- announced at New Year and to mark the sovereign's official birthday in June -- award the famous and ordinary members of the public for excellence.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton applauds pacers, extols newcomers
Shakib, Tamim named for ODI squad
Stokes snares Smith after Broad's double strike in Ashes opener
National football team reach Bengaluru safely
Trott heaps praise on Bangladesh pacers after big defeat
BFF to ask Ministry for Taka four crore
Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July
Shaheen back for Pakistan as squad


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft