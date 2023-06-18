Ispahani wins another national excellence award

Video
Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Business Desk

Ispahani Foods Ltd has won the First Position in the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Awards 2021 in the Medium Industry Category (Foods) by the Ministry of Industries.

The Director of Ispahani Group, Zahida Ispahani received this prestigious award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP at a award-giving ceremony, arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), at the capital's Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday, says a press release.

This award is distributed by the Ministry of Industries, and Ispahani achieved the first position in the Medium Industry (Foods) category, which is a clear indication of Ispahani's continuous endeavors to increase productivity and quality.

The Ministry of Industries, under the authority of the Government of Bangladesh, has awarded a total of 39 organizations for showing excellence in productivity and quality.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun M.P was the chief guest at the event while Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana presided over.

Zahida Ispahani, Director of Ispahani Group; Omar Hannan,General Manager, Ispahani; ProbinChakma, GM Overall in Charge, Factory, IFL; Mokter Hossain, GM, Factory; IFL; Sanjib Sen Roy, Head of Biscuit Production, Factory, IFL and other officials of Ispahani Group were also present at the event.

Previously, 'Ispahani Tea Limited', and 'Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills' two other concerns of Ispahani Group won the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award2019' and 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020'
respectively. Subsequently, Ispahani Group's another concern 'Ispahani Foods Limited' won this 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021'which is a reflection of the organization's firm commitment to quality management.

On this joyous occasion, Ispahani Group would like to thank the Ministry of Industries and all the buyers, partners, and well-wishers of 'Ispahani Foods Limited' for their continued trust and cooperation.

Ispahani Foods Limited, a reputable company in the food industry, aims to supply high-quality products nationwide and export to various countries worldwide.

Besides meeting the demands of the country, Ispahani Foods Limited plays a significant role in the country's economy through exports.

With a rich heritage and a commitment to excellence, Ispahani Foods Limited has established new standards for production efficiency and product quality.


