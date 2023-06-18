BB announces new monetary policy today







BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will announce the MPS at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the city, said a press release.



The governor will also brief journalists on the outcome of the current MPS in managing inflation, driving inflow of private sector credit and propelling economic growth.

Deputy governors, the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the chief economist, and other officials of the Bangladesh Bank will also be present on the occasion.



On January, the BB unveiled a 'cautiously accommodative' MPS for the second half of financial year 2022-23.



