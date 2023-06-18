Japan Tobacco holds art exhibition in city







Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Private Industry and Investment and Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh inaugurated the art exhibition at the Annex building, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh on Thursday, says a press release.



Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman MP said, "Japan has been a true and time-tested friend of Bangladesh and has supported development across multiple sectors including the arts and culture.

This exhibition further illustrates the cultural and fraternal ties between the two countries. I applaud JTI Bangladesh for this initiative and look forward to strengthening the ties between the two friendly nations."



Iwama Kiminori said, "During the visit of PM Sheikh Hasina to Japan, in the Japan-Bangladesh Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership, the importance of "Expansion of Cultural Cooperation and People-to- People Exchanges" was emphasized.



I think the cultural exchange between Japan and Bangladesh will be a very effective instrument in strengthening bilateral relations."



Paul Holloway, Managing Director, JT International Bangladesh said, "We have been celebrating Bangladeshi artists with a Japanese connection since our inception, through the landmark investment in 2018.



We also held an art exhibition last year to celebrate 50 years of Japan-Bangladesh Friendship and support the learning of Japanese language in Bangladesh. We hope to continue investing in Japanese culture in Bangladesh."



The inauguration ceremony was also attended by guests from the government, business, art, media, and many other dignitaries in Bangladesh.



Godai is a well-adapted philosophy in Japan that describes the formative elements of the universe: Chi (Earth), Sui (Water), Ka (Fire), Fu (Wind), and Ku (Void).



Each of these elements in Japanese culture represents a certain tendency in the world - physical, spiritual, and personal.



JT International Bangladesh Limited curated its art collection to reflect these universal elements, which correspond to its guiding principles and operational activities



The exhibition will also pay tribute to the printmaking and art maestro Mahmudul Haque. The exhibition was concluded on Friday.



