NBR poises to miss FY23 tax collection target







As of May, the NBR reached 76 per cent or Tk 2,80,645 crore of its annual revenue generation target in the form of income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and customs duty in the July-May period of FY23, according to NBR provisional data.



Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said without any miracle, NBR, once again, would miss the revenue collection target for FY23.

Based on monthly revenue collection trend and ongoing macroeconomic performances, he expected that the shortfall might stand at around Tk 40,000 crore. He said, 'Achieving 0.5 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio growth with poor revenue performance is challenging for the government.'



'The size of our gross domestic production is rising gradually but the tax-to-GDP ratio fails to maintain the growth as the size of the informal economy and non-performing loans are concerns for our economy,' he said.



He opined that focusing on VAT revenue collection might reduce the gap of revenue deficit as income tax and customs revenue performances were comparatively lower amid the ongoing economic crisis.



'Upcoming Eid festival and quick settlements of pending cases, especially related to state-owned corporations, which involve huge amounts of revenue, might be the easiest way for NBR to reduce the gap of revenue shortfall, ' he added.



Former NBR chairman Nasiruddin Ahmed said, 'The NBR revenue earning performance still mostly depends on indirect tax like VAT and customs.'



'VAT revenue has maintained growth but customs revenue has decreased as import and export trade of the country is significantly impacted by global supply chain crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,' he said.



'To boost the tax-GDP ratio which is lower than other developing nations in Bangladesh, the NBR should focus on direct tax growth,' he said. 'Reforming tax policy, tax administration and full automation of the tax system are musts for boosting the tax-to-GDP ratio of the country,' he added.



According to NBR data, value-added tax wing of the NBR collected the highest revenue at 38 per cent, followed by income tax wing at 31.69 per cent and customs wing at 29.81 percent of Tk 2,80,645 crore in July-May of FY23.



