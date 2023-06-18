Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks wobble after busy week for central banks

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW YORK, June 17: World stock markets mostly rose Friday and currencies gyrated as investors digested diverging interest rate decisions by central banks on three continents this week.

In Europe, equities climbed with Frankfurt striking a new record after an upbeat session in Asia, which was lifted by hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart growth.

Wall Street stocks rose at the start of trading but gave up those gains as European markets closed.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,409.59, down 0.4 percent for the day but up 2.6 percent for the week. Analysts said markets in New York were due for a pullback following a strong stretch.

"After a really strong week... it's not unusual to see some mean reversion," said Art Hogan, an analyst at B. Riley Financial.

The euro hit a one-month peak at $1.0973, one day after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a 22-year high and warned another hike in July was very likely to tackle high inflation. It later fell back against the dollar.

The yen struck a 15-year low against the euro after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-loose monetary policy.

Higher interest rates make currencies more attractive to traders as this boosts returns from investments such as government bonds.

"This week has seen a divergence in global central bank policy," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

"Different economies are dealing with different challenges," she added.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday after 10 straight increases -- but signaled more hikes to come to tame inflation.

It began rapidly and aggressively raising rates in March last year as inflation surged, while the ECB has adopted a more gradual approach to monetary tightening.

However, both institutions have indicated they expect more hikes will be needed to bring price increases back under control.
The People's Bank of China went the other way this week, cutting rates to boost its flagging economy.

"China has faced a bumpier-than-expected recovery out of the pandemic, prompting its central bank to stimulate its economy," Scholar told AFP.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ispahani wins another national excellence award
‘Islamic banks can inspire startups to generate employment’
US adds Switzerland to currency monitoring list, eyeing China
BB announces new monetary policy today
Oil prices gain on improving demand outlook
Japan Tobacco holds art exhibition in city
NBR poises to miss FY23 tax collection target
Global stocks wobble after busy week for central banks


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft