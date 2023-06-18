

Actionist Fdn, DNC to address drug addiction



The policy discussion aimed to address the critical issues of drug addiction and suicide prevention by promoting sustainable mental health approaches.



The session had the introductory speech from Zafarullah Kazal, Additional Director, Dhaka Division, Department of Narcotics Control, who highlighted the current scenario of drug abuse and suicide cases in Bangladesh.

Dr. Mahjabeen Haque, a renowned Psychologist and Professor at the University of Dhaka, graced the event as the keynote speaker.



With her extensive expertise in the field of psychology, Dr. Haque captivated the audience with her profound insights and research findings.



Her keynote speech shed light on the complex dynamics of drug addiction, mental health, and suicide, highlighting sustainable approaches for prevention, intervention, and long-term recovery.



The event was honored to have Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the Honorable Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest.



Deputy Minister Chowdhury's involvement underscored the government's commitment to tackling mental health challenges and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to combat drug addiction and prevent suicide in society. Deputy Minister thanked all guests, attendees and organizers for their participation.



The policy discussion also welcomed esteemed special guests who enriched the event with their diverse perspectives. Md. Akhter Hossain, the Principal Coordinator for SDGs Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office, shared valuable insights into the government's initiatives to promote mental health.



His contribution highlighted the significance of integrating mental health services into the national development agenda, aiming for a sustainable and inclusive society.



Masud Khan, FCA, a corporate icon, shared his experiences and insights on corporate social responsibility in promoting mental health in the workplace.



His presence highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing drug addiction and suicide prevention, underscoring the collective responsibility of society in tackling these critical issues.



Notably, the guest speakers highlighted the crucial role of skill development and mental wellbeing for the youth community.



The policy discussion was skillfully moderated by Imran Hossain Bhuiyan, Assistant Professor of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka.



Professor Bhuiyan's expertise in the field facilitated engaging and constructive discussions among the participants, encouraging diverse perspectives and fostering an inclusive dialogue.



This program was anchored by Mohammad Mohi Uddin Bhuiyan and Raisa Naser Khan and Presided by Dr. Sharin Naomi who is the Chairperson of Actionist Foundation. A. N. M. Fakhrul Amin, Founder & Executive Director of Actionist Foundation, welcomed all to the session at the beginning of the program.



The event attracted a diverse audience, including government officials, academics, mental health professionals, representatives from non-governmental organizations, and students.



The interactive nature of the session allowed attendees to actively engage with the speakers, creating a collaborative and conducive environment for fruitful discussions.



Actionist Foundation expresses its gratitude to all the attendees, speakers, and guests for their valuable contributions.



Special thanks are extended to the Department of Narcotics Control, Ministry of Home Affairs, for their collaboration and support in organizing the event.



The Foundation also acknowledges the University of Dhaka for providing the venue and resources necessary for a successful policy discussion.



Actionist Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), Ministry of Home Affairs, successfully organised a policy discussion on "Drug Addiction and Suicide Prevention: Sustainable Mental Health Approaches." The event took place at the prestigious R C Mojumder Arts Auditorium, University of Dhaka recently, says a press release.The policy discussion aimed to address the critical issues of drug addiction and suicide prevention by promoting sustainable mental health approaches.The session had the introductory speech from Zafarullah Kazal, Additional Director, Dhaka Division, Department of Narcotics Control, who highlighted the current scenario of drug abuse and suicide cases in Bangladesh.Dr. Mahjabeen Haque, a renowned Psychologist and Professor at the University of Dhaka, graced the event as the keynote speaker.With her extensive expertise in the field of psychology, Dr. Haque captivated the audience with her profound insights and research findings.Her keynote speech shed light on the complex dynamics of drug addiction, mental health, and suicide, highlighting sustainable approaches for prevention, intervention, and long-term recovery.The event was honored to have Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the Honorable Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest.Deputy Minister Chowdhury's involvement underscored the government's commitment to tackling mental health challenges and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to combat drug addiction and prevent suicide in society. Deputy Minister thanked all guests, attendees and organizers for their participation.The policy discussion also welcomed esteemed special guests who enriched the event with their diverse perspectives. Md. Akhter Hossain, the Principal Coordinator for SDGs Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office, shared valuable insights into the government's initiatives to promote mental health.His contribution highlighted the significance of integrating mental health services into the national development agenda, aiming for a sustainable and inclusive society.Masud Khan, FCA, a corporate icon, shared his experiences and insights on corporate social responsibility in promoting mental health in the workplace.His presence highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing drug addiction and suicide prevention, underscoring the collective responsibility of society in tackling these critical issues.Notably, the guest speakers highlighted the crucial role of skill development and mental wellbeing for the youth community.The policy discussion was skillfully moderated by Imran Hossain Bhuiyan, Assistant Professor of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka.Professor Bhuiyan's expertise in the field facilitated engaging and constructive discussions among the participants, encouraging diverse perspectives and fostering an inclusive dialogue.This program was anchored by Mohammad Mohi Uddin Bhuiyan and Raisa Naser Khan and Presided by Dr. Sharin Naomi who is the Chairperson of Actionist Foundation. A. N. M. Fakhrul Amin, Founder & Executive Director of Actionist Foundation, welcomed all to the session at the beginning of the program.The event attracted a diverse audience, including government officials, academics, mental health professionals, representatives from non-governmental organizations, and students.The interactive nature of the session allowed attendees to actively engage with the speakers, creating a collaborative and conducive environment for fruitful discussions.Actionist Foundation expresses its gratitude to all the attendees, speakers, and guests for their valuable contributions.Special thanks are extended to the Department of Narcotics Control, Ministry of Home Affairs, for their collaboration and support in organizing the event.The Foundation also acknowledges the University of Dhaka for providing the venue and resources necessary for a successful policy discussion.