

Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era



With their innovative approach and cutting-edge solutions, they are empowering businesses of all sizes to navigate the complexities of the digital age, ensuring sustained growth and success.



Since its inception in 2009, Riseup Labs has been at the forefront of the technology revolution. Founded by Ershadul Hoque, the company has consistently pushed boundaries, leveraging emerging technologies to help businesses harness the full potential of digital transformation.

Their commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has earned them a well-deserved reputation as pioneers in the IT industry.



At the core of Riseup Labs's success lies its portfolio of NextGen IT solutions. From cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and artificial intelligence, their suite of cutting-edge technologies equips businesses with the tools necessary to streamline operations, boost productivity, and drive competitive advantage in a digital-first world.



With tailor-made solutions designed for diverse industries, Riseup Labs empowers businesses to unlock their full potential.



Riseup Labs has made a significant impact on the national business landscape, transforming organizations across various sectors.



By partnering with businesses large and small, they have enabled companies to adapt and thrive in the digital era. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing customer experiences, their solutions have proven instrumental in driving growth, efficiency, and profitability.



The Clients appreciate the service of this NextGen Company. Boo McAfee, the CEO of McAfee Enterprises Inc., an American Company, says, 'I am very satisfied with the company and intent to grow my relationship with it.



The things I like about the company are its reliability, flexibility, ad consistency, and prompt and reliable communication. Besides, the team is very good.'



Another Client Faisal Ahmed, the Founder and CEO of AppointMe said, 'Riseup is great for entrepreneurs, even for medium or smaller budgets.



Their follow-ups during the process are magnificent and you always know where your project stands and what issues are being faced. They are very good advisors.'



Recognized as a thought leader in the IT industry, Riseup Labs plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology. Their experts actively contribute to industry forums, conferences, and publications, sharing insights and best practices that inspire innovation.



By staying ahead of the curve and anticipating industry trends, Riseup Labs ensures its clients remain at the forefront of digital innovation.



The commitment of this NextGen IT Company to innovation has been recognized through various recognizations and industry awards. Riseup Labs has been the recipient of multiple national and international honors, such as the Indigo Design Award 2023, the Digital Bangladesh Award 2022, the Global Economic Award 2022, the Fastest Growing Mobile App Developer 2022, the UpCity Best of New York Award 2022, Top B2B Company Award 2021 by Clutch, Top Game Development Company, Top Mobile Game Developers 2021, the Bangladesh Gaming Expo 2017, the National Mobile Application Award 2015, etc.



As technology continues to evolve, Riseup Labs remains committed to spearheading transformative change nationwide. As businesses nationwide seek to navigate the challenges of the digital era, Riseup Labs stands ready to guide them toward a future of growth and success.



