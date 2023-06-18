

Price of essential items starts decreasing: Tipu Munshi



"The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has been asked to take action against unscrupulous traders. If illegal stock of daily commodities is found, the establishments will be fined and sealed," he said.



The Commerce Minister told reporters after visiting Apu Munshi Cancer Hospital in Kalyani Union under Pirgachha upazila in the district this afternoon.

"The price of Indian onions has started to come down in the market. Permission has been issued to import onion. It is, however, looked after by the Ministry of Agriculture," he said.



He said Indian onion is currently available at Taka 40 per kilogram. Prices of locally produced onions will come down to the range between Taka 50 and Taka 55. The prices of some spices including ginger have increased centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival.



"The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will go into action to control spice prices. We are keeping an eye on the price of spices to be at a bearable level. Dishonest traders are trying to raise prices, we are keeping an eye on it," he said.



"We will give five kilograms of rice along with oil and pulses to one crore families through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). This will benefit five crore people of the country," Tipu mentioned.



Government officials, local leaders of Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other organizations were present. �BSS



RANGPUR, June 17: Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the prices of daily essential commodities have started to decrease slowly."The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has been asked to take action against unscrupulous traders. If illegal stock of daily commodities is found, the establishments will be fined and sealed," he said.The Commerce Minister told reporters after visiting Apu Munshi Cancer Hospital in Kalyani Union under Pirgachha upazila in the district this afternoon."The price of Indian onions has started to come down in the market. Permission has been issued to import onion. It is, however, looked after by the Ministry of Agriculture," he said.He said Indian onion is currently available at Taka 40 per kilogram. Prices of locally produced onions will come down to the range between Taka 50 and Taka 55. The prices of some spices including ginger have increased centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival."The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will go into action to control spice prices. We are keeping an eye on the price of spices to be at a bearable level. Dishonest traders are trying to raise prices, we are keeping an eye on it," he said."We will give five kilograms of rice along with oil and pulses to one crore families through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). This will benefit five crore people of the country," Tipu mentioned.Government officials, local leaders of Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other organizations were present. �BSS