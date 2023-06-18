

Save the Children hosts Youth Entrepreneurship Fair



The two-day fair concluded on June 15 lastat Save the Children office premises, creating an opportunity for young entrepreneurs from different corners of the country to showcase their products and generate income while promoting their businesses, says a press release.



The fair featured 14 stalls, each showcasing unique and innovative handicrafts, paintings, pottery, clothing, agricultural and homemade food products etc.

brought by the 14 business groups that have received training and business development support through Save the Children's Education for Youth Empowerment (EYE) program under Child Poverty Sector. The event was open to the public to engage with young entrepreneurs and support their ventures by making purchases.



Nargis Akther and her 7 friends came from Chattogram to sell homemade food products such as ghee, pitha, butter, mustered oil etc. under their start-up venture Tararmela.



Nasrin said that it was her first direct interaction with customers as a vendor. Before this, they only used to sell their products online. This fair has given her lessons on direct marketing and many other facts about handling customers and sales.



"I am happy to be able to apply the things I learned from EYE program training and workshops. Those are helping me to understand entrepreneurship in the best way."



Save the Children's EYE program has empowered youth for more than 20 years, providing market-relevant vocational skills training, life skills, and employability training.



One of the key interventions of the EYE program is entrepreneurship development, where marginalized youths are provided with entrepreneurship training, business plan development, mentorship, and access to financial institutions.



By showcasing their products and interacting with customers, business actors, and experienced entrepreneurs, participating youth gained valuable exposure and insight into the world of entrepreneurship.



