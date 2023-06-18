Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IPDC EZ launches Eid discounts on home appliances

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

IPDC EZ, a cardless EMI facility by IPDC Finance, has launched an exciting Eid-ul-Adha campaign with exclusive discounts on electronic products and home Appliances, says a press release.

With the EZ loan limit in hand, customers can explore over 250 products of their choice by clicking on the dedicated campaign banner on the home page of the 'IPDC EZ' app.

Up to 58% discount on all products are available during the campaign. In addition, as it is the season of Eid-ul-Adha, customers who purchase a TV during the campaign from EZ merchant partners with EZ loan, will have the opportunity to win refrigerator and other exciting prizes.

Farzana Sharmeen, Head of EZ, IPDC Finance said, "We understand the importance of quick access to funds, especially when it comes to making essential purchases.

That's why we have combined our efficient loan process with exclusive discounts on a vast selection of Electronics & Home Appliances to make the occasion of Eid more enjoyable for our customers."

The campaign lasts till 28 June 2023 but EZ loan limit must be availed on or before 27 June 2023. IPDC EZ offers EMI facility at 0% rate without requiring any card to purchase electronic products, home appliances, furniture, travel package etc. The EZ app is available on both Play Store and App Store.

Upon downloading the app and going through the e-kyc by the app, customers can apply for a EZ limit. Within 1-3 working days, IPDC will provide a loan limit to the user.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ispahani wins another national excellence award
‘Islamic banks can inspire startups to generate employment’
US adds Switzerland to currency monitoring list, eyeing China
BB announces new monetary policy today
Oil prices gain on improving demand outlook
Japan Tobacco holds art exhibition in city
NBR poises to miss FY23 tax collection target
Global stocks wobble after busy week for central banks


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft