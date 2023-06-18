IPDC EZ launches Eid discounts on home appliances







With the EZ loan limit in hand, customers can explore over 250 products of their choice by clicking on the dedicated campaign banner on the home page of the 'IPDC EZ' app.



Up to 58% discount on all products are available during the campaign. In addition, as it is the season of Eid-ul-Adha, customers who purchase a TV during the campaign from EZ merchant partners with EZ loan, will have the opportunity to win refrigerator and other exciting prizes.

Farzana Sharmeen, Head of EZ, IPDC Finance said, "We understand the importance of quick access to funds, especially when it comes to making essential purchases.



That's why we have combined our efficient loan process with exclusive discounts on a vast selection of Electronics & Home Appliances to make the occasion of Eid more enjoyable for our customers."



The campaign lasts till 28 June 2023 but EZ loan limit must be availed on or before 27 June 2023. IPDC EZ offers EMI facility at 0% rate without requiring any card to purchase electronic products, home appliances, furniture, travel package etc. The EZ app is available on both Play Store and App Store.



Upon downloading the app and going through the e-kyc by the app, customers can apply for a EZ limit. Within 1-3 working days, IPDC will provide a loan limit to the user.



