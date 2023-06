US chip giant Micron to invest $600m in China plant

In a WeChat statement, the firm said it would invest more than 4.3 billion yuan ($605 million) over the next few years in its plant in the city of Xi'an to acquire equipment and add a new factory at the facility.



China's cybersecurity watchdog last month said Micron had failed a national security review, telling operators of "critical information infrastructure" to stop buying its products.

It was the latest escalation in a bitter chip war between the United States and China, which has seen Washington move to block Beijing's access to cutting-edge semiconductors.



"This investment project underscores Micron's unwavering commitment to our China business and our China team members," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. �AFP



