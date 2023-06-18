

Naogaon housewife gets car buying Walton fridge



Khadiza's son 'Al Amin' bought the fridge on installment with a down payment of Tk 5,500. She was awarded a free car under the special customer benefits offered by Walton in its digital campaign season-18. Getting a free car ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Khadiza Bibi's family is now very happy and also in a festive mood, says a press release.



Earlier, Ratan Lal, a member of Ansar Bahini at Sharsha Upazila in Jessore, got a car buying a Walton fridge and a businessman Masud Karim in Narayanganj also received a free car buying a Walton AC under the campaign's ongoing season-18.



Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the Bangladesh super brand launched the campaign Season-18 and offered car for free, attractive amounts of cash vouchers, various sorts of free products on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, TV, AC or washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets or online sales platform e-plaza. Customers will enjoy the benefits until July 15, 2023.



Recently, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Rayhan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director renowned film actor Amin Khan and popular film actor and model Mamnun Hasan Emon officially handed over the car key to Khadiza Bibi in a grand ceremony held at Raninagar Abadpukur High School play grounds.



Among others, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Tofail Ahmed, Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanvir, Naogaon's Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Gaziur Rahman PPM, Raninagar Police Station Officer In-charge Abul Kalam Azad, Kaligram Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahab Chan and Ekdala Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali and other local dignitaries were also present at the car hand over ceremony.



Khadiza Bibi resides in Kaligaon village with a family of 8 members. She lost her husband 2 years ago. Her son Al Amin runs the family by working in a transport company. A refrigerator was badly needed in her family but she could not buy for lack of cash. Meanwhile, Al-Amin knew about Walton's installment facility.



Then he, along with his mother Khadiza, went to Abadpukur Walton Plaza on June 6 last and bought a fridge worth of Tk 48,490 at installment with a down payment of Tk 5,500. After the purchase, digital registration of his purchased fridge was done with Khadiza Bibi's mobile number.



After a while, an SMS from Walton was sent to Khadiza's phone number with the notification that she was awarded a car for free for the digital registration of her newly purchased Walton refrigerator under the digital campaign's season-18.



While expressing his reaction at the grand car handover ceremony, Al-Amin said: "� I never dreamt that I would get such an expensive car for free by buying a Walton fridge with a small amount of money. Today, we are very happy getting the car key."



Khadiza Bibi, a housewife at Raninagar in Naogaon, has received a Japanese car for free purchasing a Walton refrigerator during the ongoing nationwide Walton's 'Digital Campaign Season-18.'Khadiza's son 'Al Amin' bought the fridge on installment with a down payment of Tk 5,500. She was awarded a free car under the special customer benefits offered by Walton in its digital campaign season-18. Getting a free car ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Khadiza Bibi's family is now very happy and also in a festive mood, says a press release.Earlier, Ratan Lal, a member of Ansar Bahini at Sharsha Upazila in Jessore, got a car buying a Walton fridge and a businessman Masud Karim in Narayanganj also received a free car buying a Walton AC under the campaign's ongoing season-18.Walton is conducting digital campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the Bangladesh super brand launched the campaign Season-18 and offered car for free, attractive amounts of cash vouchers, various sorts of free products on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, TV, AC or washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets or online sales platform e-plaza. Customers will enjoy the benefits until July 15, 2023.Recently, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Rayhan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director renowned film actor Amin Khan and popular film actor and model Mamnun Hasan Emon officially handed over the car key to Khadiza Bibi in a grand ceremony held at Raninagar Abadpukur High School play grounds.Among others, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Tofail Ahmed, Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanvir, Naogaon's Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Gaziur Rahman PPM, Raninagar Police Station Officer In-charge Abul Kalam Azad, Kaligram Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahab Chan and Ekdala Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali and other local dignitaries were also present at the car hand over ceremony.Khadiza Bibi resides in Kaligaon village with a family of 8 members. She lost her husband 2 years ago. Her son Al Amin runs the family by working in a transport company. A refrigerator was badly needed in her family but she could not buy for lack of cash. Meanwhile, Al-Amin knew about Walton's installment facility.Then he, along with his mother Khadiza, went to Abadpukur Walton Plaza on June 6 last and bought a fridge worth of Tk 48,490 at installment with a down payment of Tk 5,500. After the purchase, digital registration of his purchased fridge was done with Khadiza Bibi's mobile number.After a while, an SMS from Walton was sent to Khadiza's phone number with the notification that she was awarded a car for free for the digital registration of her newly purchased Walton refrigerator under the digital campaign's season-18.While expressing his reaction at the grand car handover ceremony, Al-Amin said: "� I never dreamt that I would get such an expensive car for free by buying a Walton fridge with a small amount of money. Today, we are very happy getting the car key."