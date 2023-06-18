

Premier Bank MD receives Best Banker of The Year award



He was conferred with the award at a gala program styled 'TRUB Business Award 2023' held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel recently, says a press release.



The event was attended by Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP as the chief guest, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque Mujib, MP were present as special guests.

Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA has been honored with "Best Banker of The Year" by Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) for Premier Banks' outstanding contributions in 2022 to the country's banking sector.He was conferred with the award at a gala program styled 'TRUB Business Award 2023' held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel recently, says a press release.The event was attended by Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP as the chief guest, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque Mujib, MP were present as special guests.