NCC Bank holds BAMLCOs' Conference

NCC Bank organized a daylong conference for BAMLCOs' (Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers) on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" at BRAC-CDM, Savar on Friday, says a press release.Md. Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) inaugurated the conference as chief guest. In presence of Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank, M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO delivers welcome speech.Besides, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Additional Director, Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director and A.N.M. Kalim Uddin Hasan Tushar, Deputy Director of BFIU, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam and M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors' of NCC Bank, Senior Executive Vice President and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman along with others divisional heads and Officials of CCU of the Bank were also present on the occasion. A total of 132 participants attended the event.Md Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU highlighted the importance of Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism in the banking sector and instructed the participants to pay proper role for implementation of Anti Money Laundering Act and Anti Terrorism Act in the banking sector by utilizing their knowledge gained in the conference.Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank instructed the BAMLCOs' to learn all tactical issues properly to prevent the Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing and uphold the image of the Bank. He also emphasized the role and responsibilities of officials to prevent of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing.M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of NCC Bank advised concerns officials to become more careful before opening a bank account and receiving and transferring remittance by keeping proper customer information to secure them.