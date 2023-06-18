

Brac Bank signs employee banking deal with Armana Group

Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank, and Ankur Gupta, Adviser at Armana Group, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at the Brac Bank Head Office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.



Armana Group is one of the pioneers of denim wear manufacturing industry, mainly concentrated on denim bottom wears production and exporting to different European countries, North American and Asian countries.





Representing Armana Group at the ceremony were Prakash Chaudhary, Advisor; Ahsan Habib, FCMA, General Manager-Finance and Accounts; Kamruzzaman, General Manager-Commercial; and Syed Mahafuzul Hoque, Commercial Manager.



From Brac Bank, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking; Abu Sadat Chowdhury, Area Head, Regional Corporate-Dhaka, Corporate Banking; Monirul Islam Rony, Head of Retail Lending; Ashiqur Rahman, Head of Retail Underwriting; and A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking; were also present at the signing ceremony.



The coworkers of Armana Group will now have access to a convenient and enjoyable banking experience through the newly formed agreement. They will be able to enjoy various benefits and privileges, including a salary account, a multi-currency debit card, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD, and more, as part of the Brac Bank Employee Banking proposition.