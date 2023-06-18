‘BD could save $350m a year using renewable projects’







Despite some challenges in implementing renewable energy projects in Bangladesh, it has been assessed that Bangladesh could be able to achieve its target to produce 40 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2041.



"We have some limitations of land, investment and technology but we still believe that it could be achievable, as the price of the RE equipments is going down every day and the technology became friendly to all by this time," Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director of Energy Research Center told in a City roundtable on Saturday.

He made the comment at a roundtable discussion on Policy Advocacy: Toward Clean Energy Production in Bangladesh organized by the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) at PIB, Dhaka.



He said the cost of per unit electricity from renewal projects is coming down which is now around Tk 10, however, the efficiency level of these sorts of projects are also increased now, it will take some time at commercial level.



"We are okay with the solar power projects but we need to install the wind turbines at more high level than the usual one as our coastal areas are different structured," he said.



Among others Professor Dr. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Dean, Faculty of Science, Chairman, Department of Environmental Science Stamford University Bangladesh said on Saturday. Activists Sharif Jamil, Monju Maria Palma also spoke.



Mentioning the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has introduced the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022 to regulate emissions standards across various production sectors, including power plants he said Re is the future energy that also take care of environment and ensure primary source of energy so we to go for these project to use its potentials.



