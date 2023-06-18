Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD-Bhutan-India corridor to boost trade among 3 countries

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

BD-Bhutan-India corridor to boost trade among 3 countries

BD-Bhutan-India corridor to boost trade among 3 countries

KOLKATA, Jun 17: Businessmen from the region want to promote the development of a Bhutan-Siliguri-Bangladesh corridor to boost trade among the neighbouring nations.

Siliguri in northern West Bengal has a natural advantage for accelerating trade with neighbouring countries, namely Bangladesh and Bhutan. In view of this, businessmen from the area are pushing for the development of a Bhutan-Siliguri-Bangladesh corridor for accelerating trade among the nations.

The Businessmen from the region at a recently concluded Bimstec business conclave in Kolkata told news agency PTI that improving road connectivity in the Northern part of West Bengal, which links the three countries - Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, will help in the improvement of trade volume and also generate employment in the region.

The Chief of Pristine Hindustan Infraprojects Projects Private Limited, Aviral Jain explained why North Bengal is the real place to invest and stated that Siliguri's rail network can be used by all the countries to send consignments.

Jain also highlighted that Dabgram is strategically located to serve a huge catchment area of North Bengal, Sikkim, North Bihar, and Northeast. It is the first rail-linked dry port in the North Bengal region and also caters to transit shipments for Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, he added.

"ICD Dabgram provides a new gateway to the land-locked countries of Bhutan and Nepal. It can also serve North Bangladesh for which ICD Dabgram will be the nearest rail head and dry port much nearer to Dhaka or Chittagong," Jain added.

The managing director of Shams Group of Companies in Bangladesh, Rabiul Alam, while speaking to PTI revealed that Bangladesh is geographically connected with the Northeastern states of India and river routes between the nations should be developed for better trade relations.

Alam also highlighted that in the current situation, the cargo ships go empty from Bangladesh and return loaded from India, and termed this as "a massive trade imbalance". "We need to revive the river routes as it will benefit all," he urged.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Sunrise Export of Bhutan, Gopal Waiba Lama, also explained his country's side and said that the nation is completely dependent on road transport which is not enough to handle the trade, adding that, Bhuta needs waterways to be developed as the nation has two important rivers that can be used for ferrying goods between the two nations.
 
Lama said the water port at Lhamoizingkha in Bhutan's southern region would be greatly beneficial for trade and commerce, and added that the Eastern Waterways Grid has the potential to revive the economies of Bhutan, Nepal, India and Bangladesh.     �PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ispahani wins another national excellence award
‘Islamic banks can inspire startups to generate employment’
US adds Switzerland to currency monitoring list, eyeing China
BB announces new monetary policy today
Oil prices gain on improving demand outlook
Japan Tobacco holds art exhibition in city
NBR poises to miss FY23 tax collection target
Global stocks wobble after busy week for central banks


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft