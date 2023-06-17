Flash floods likely to hit Sylhet, Sunamgaj







Providing 15-day outlook of the region, FFWC Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan issued the forecast.

Flash floods may hit the region within next 72 hours, according to the FFWC.





In next 72 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the eastern and north-eastern region of the country, it forecast.

As a result, the water-level of rivers in the region will increase and may touch or cross their danger levels.



At the same time, flood waters from upstream India will also enter the region during the period, to cause flash flood in the region, according to FFWC's forecast.



The FFWC said that Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Padma rivers started to swell. However, water level of the Ganges was stable and it may continue over the next 72 hours.



Meanwhile, the water level of the main rivers in the north eastern region is increasing rapidly. The trend will continue, it said, adding that there is a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's upstream and north eastern region in next 72 hours.



As a result, the water levels of the rivers of Surma, Kushiara, Monu, Khoyai, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhogai-Kangsho, Someshwari, and Jodukata will increase rapidly and cross their danger levels and inundate the low-lying areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj.



It also said that there is prediction of heavy rainfall in the country's northern region as well as in the Teesta and Dharla basins in next 24 hours. Due to the rainfall, water level of both the rivers will also increase rapidly.



According to the FFWC, at least 240mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in last 24 hours while 194mm in Sunamganj, 172mm in Chhatak, 170mm in Shewla, 150mm in Latu, 131mm in Lalakhal, 130mm in Jokiganj, 129mm in Jafolang, 127mm in Lolergarh, 123 in Sherpur-Sylhet, 105mm in Kanaighat, 97mm in Dakkhinban, 80mm in Shrimangal, 72mm in Habiganj and 68mm in Moulavibazar during the same period.



Besides, 194mm rainfall was recorded in India's Chherapunji, 108mm in Shilchar and 57mm in Shilong.



