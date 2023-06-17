Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM arrives today

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

GENEVA, June 16: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday left Geneva for home, wrapping up her three-day official visit to Switzerland.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage departed Geneva International Airport at 11:50am local time (3:50pm Bangladesh time).

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 01.30am on Saturday.

The PM went to Geneva on June 13 to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on June 14 and 15 in the Swiss city.

She addressed the plenary session of 'World of Work Summit 2023' at Palais de Nations on Wednesday.

The ILO's summit is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.

The summit  brought together over a dozen heads of state and government, high-level representatives from the United Nations, other international organizations, and employers' and workers' organizations.

Hasina also had two separate meetings with President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and President of Malta Dr George Vella.

Besides, she held meetings separately with UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset and Director General of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo there on the day.

After the meeting with Swiss President Berset, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland was signed.

In the evening, the PM attended a dinner with high level dignitaries hosted by the ILO Director General at its headquarters.

On June 15, she joined "A talk at the WEF", followed by a meeting with WEF founder Prof Klaus Schwab at WEF Office.

She also addressed an event on "New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh" organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) there.

Besides, Qatar Minister of Labour Dr Ali Bin Samik Al Marri and WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala separately met her at her place of residence.

Hasina also attended a civic reception in the evening.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India plays crucial role in free, open Indo-Pacific: US
Flash floods likely to hit Sylhet, Sunamgaj
PM arrives today
UP Chair Babu, his son involved in Nadim murder, witnesses say
Journo Nadim's killers to be brought to book soon: RAB
HC recommends to reduce backlog of cases
Central Hospital operation theatre shut down
Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft