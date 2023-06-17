UP Chair Babu, his son involved in Nadim murder, witnesses say







The terrorists dragged Nadim, who was riding a bike, from the moving motorcycle and beat him up outside the CCTV coverage. They also took him outside the CCTV coverage of the road to ensure kill-punch above him. Another 15-20 terrorists were already stationed there.



At one point, someone kicked and broke a brick of the adjacent wall. The chairman's son took that brick and hit Nadim. Journalist Nadim was repeatedly begging to be saved. However, they beat him mercilessly. At one point everyone left thinking he is dead.

Locals took the injured Nadim to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning. Nadim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 2:45 pm.



The 65-year-old Aleya Begum was sobbing at her house, grieving for her son Golam Rabbani -- a journalist killed in an attack on Wednesday night. Neighbours tried to pacify her, but everything went in vain. She burst into tears repeatedly and appealed to the people for justice for the murder of her son, who she termed a 'fearless journalist'.



This was seen on a visit to Kacharipara village of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur on Friday at 9:00 am. Aleya Begum cried, "My son was a fearless journalist in Bakshiganj. There are no other fearless journalists here like my son."



She claimed that chairman Babu, killed his son for writing against him in the newspaper. "I want Babu to be hanged. I want capital punishment for the murder of my son. You (people) all will ensure justice of the murder. [I] want justice from the people," she cried.



Nadim, who died after being attacked by the miscreant, was laid to rest at his family graveyard at Nilakhia union of the Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The first janaza of Nadim was held at Bakshiganj Nur Mohammad High School ground at 10:00 am. He was buried at his family graveyard after the second namaz-e-janaza held at 11:00 am at Gomerchar Jigatola Eidgah ground of his ancestral village at Nilakhia union of the upazila.



Members of Jamalpur Press Club and Jamalpur Online Journalists Association, Photo Journalists Association, Television Journalists Association placed wreath to the slain journo Nadim. They have condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants and their exemplary punishment.



Jamalpur Press Club President Hafiz Rayhan on behalf of the journalists said Shadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam and also union Awami League general Secretary, is the mastermind of the killing. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and their punishment.



Nadem's wife Monira Begum, however, alleged that Shadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam killed Nadim over publishing a report on him.



Officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Mohammad Sohel Rana said that they have collected the CCTV footage and took four people, so far, under police custody in this connection. He also said no case was filed yet in this regard.



Jamalpur, June 16: Mahmudul Alam Babu Shadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman and also union Awami League General Secretary, his son and their associates directly took part in the killing mission of Jamalpur district correspondent of online news portal Banglanews24.com Golam Rabbani Nadim, according to local witnesses.The terrorists dragged Nadim, who was riding a bike, from the moving motorcycle and beat him up outside the CCTV coverage. They also took him outside the CCTV coverage of the road to ensure kill-punch above him. Another 15-20 terrorists were already stationed there.At one point, someone kicked and broke a brick of the adjacent wall. The chairman's son took that brick and hit Nadim. Journalist Nadim was repeatedly begging to be saved. However, they beat him mercilessly. At one point everyone left thinking he is dead.Locals took the injured Nadim to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning. Nadim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 2:45 pm.The 65-year-old Aleya Begum was sobbing at her house, grieving for her son Golam Rabbani -- a journalist killed in an attack on Wednesday night. Neighbours tried to pacify her, but everything went in vain. She burst into tears repeatedly and appealed to the people for justice for the murder of her son, who she termed a 'fearless journalist'.This was seen on a visit to Kacharipara village of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur on Friday at 9:00 am. Aleya Begum cried, "My son was a fearless journalist in Bakshiganj. There are no other fearless journalists here like my son."She claimed that chairman Babu, killed his son for writing against him in the newspaper. "I want Babu to be hanged. I want capital punishment for the murder of my son. You (people) all will ensure justice of the murder. [I] want justice from the people," she cried.Nadim, who died after being attacked by the miscreant, was laid to rest at his family graveyard at Nilakhia union of the Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The first janaza of Nadim was held at Bakshiganj Nur Mohammad High School ground at 10:00 am. He was buried at his family graveyard after the second namaz-e-janaza held at 11:00 am at Gomerchar Jigatola Eidgah ground of his ancestral village at Nilakhia union of the upazila.Members of Jamalpur Press Club and Jamalpur Online Journalists Association, Photo Journalists Association, Television Journalists Association placed wreath to the slain journo Nadim. They have condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants and their exemplary punishment.Jamalpur Press Club President Hafiz Rayhan on behalf of the journalists said Shadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam and also union Awami League general Secretary, is the mastermind of the killing. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and their punishment.Nadem's wife Monira Begum, however, alleged that Shadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam killed Nadim over publishing a report on him.Officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Mohammad Sohel Rana said that they have collected the CCTV footage and took four people, so far, under police custody in this connection. He also said no case was filed yet in this regard.