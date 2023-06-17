Journo Nadim's killers to be brought to book soon: RAB





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) spokesperson Commanded Khandaker Al Moin on Friday said the elite crime busting agency is working to arrest the killers of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, who was brutally killed in Bakshiganj, Jamalpur.



"RAB initiated shadow probe right after the incident and has been conducting raids to nab the killers of Nadim.





Terming the killing of the journalist a very sad incident, the RAB spokesperson said RAB-14 is working to arrest the people behind the incident, which has created sensation in the country.



Nadim, Jamalpur correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com, was attacked on the night of June 14 in Bakshiganj and was brutally beaten by unidentified assailants. He died of his injuries on June 15 at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



Nadim's family alleged that he was receiving threats from Mahamudul Alam Babu, Chairman of Sadhur Para union parishad in Bakshiganj, for publishing reports of Babu's corruption.



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) spokesperson Commanded Khandaker Al Moin on Friday said the elite crime busting agency is working to arrest the killers of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, who was brutally killed in Bakshiganj, Jamalpur."RAB initiated shadow probe right after the incident and has been conducting raids to nab the killers of Nadim.No matter, how powerful the killers are, they will be brought to book soon," the RAB Legal and Media Wing Director said at a press briefing held at its Karwanbazar media center this noon.Terming the killing of the journalist a very sad incident, the RAB spokesperson said RAB-14 is working to arrest the people behind the incident, which has created sensation in the country.Nadim, Jamalpur correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com, was attacked on the night of June 14 in Bakshiganj and was brutally beaten by unidentified assailants. He died of his injuries on June 15 at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.Nadim's family alleged that he was receiving threats from Mahamudul Alam Babu, Chairman of Sadhur Para union parishad in Bakshiganj, for publishing reports of Babu's corruption.