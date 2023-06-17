HC recommends to reduce backlog of cases







In the verdict, the court hoped that if these recommendations are implemented properly in short time, the judiciary will able to get rid of the backlog of cases pending before the courts for disposal.



The verdict also expressed hoped that the Ministry of Law would take speedy action in this regard and facilitate justice to the people.

In the judgment, the court said that the judges should be made competent by providing long-term basic training.



A judge must then be assigned the responsibility of conducting the proceedings. Only then the judicial department will be freed from unreasonable, illegal and suffering litigants and the backlog of cases will also be reduced.



A single bench of Justice Ashraful Kamal made the observations in the verdict the 31-page text of which was released

recently.



On February 8, 2033, the bench had delivered the verdict in a case of Jalal Uddin Mia and others VS Alhaj Abdul Awal and others.



The bench recommended for establishment of 'Bangladesh Judicial Academy' in the pattern of 'National Judicial Academy, India' on 1,000 hectares of land in a convenient and quiet environment for training judicial officers, lawyers, assistant law officers and support staff.



To enhance the basic training course of judges to six months and to take effective measures for their psychological development during training, the verdict said.



The verdict made it mandatory to keep a psychologist as a member of the viva board during the oral examination of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission.



The verdict recommended that newly appointed judges must be assigned to judicial activities on completion of basic training.

The verdict recommended arranging 15 days' training at least twice a year for all levels of judges.



In order to provide advanced training of judges outside the country the authorities concerned should take steps to sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the state level with various universities and judicial training centres/institutes/academies of developed countries, the verdict recommended.



It recommended comprehensive revision of the Civil Rules and Orders and Manual of Practice Instructions for the Conduct of Civil Cases for their modernisation and improvement.



The verdict also recommended enactment of laws and regulations in line with the United Kingdom laws to provide adequate compensation/expenses to victim parties in cases of false, harassing and frivolous civil suits.



It also recommended elevating the post of Serestadar involved in civil proceedings to Non-Gazetted First Class and change the rank of judicial support staff in line with that post.



The verdict also recommended incorporating a provision for taking depositions in civil cases (like Land Survey Tribunal) through affidavit.



It also recommended enhancing involvement of the District Legal Aid Officer in settlement of civil cases and issue cases and the relevant laws should be amended to increase jurisdiction of District Legal Aid Officer.



The bench also recommended to the government to provide adequate logistical support including security to judges and recruiting required number of judges.



The verdict also recommended to the authorities concerned to take steps to introduce online case filing and online cause list preparation for better case management.



As lawyers and advocates are court officers, their duty and responsibility towards the country and society are immense. Under no circumstances, they should assist anyone in filing false, illegitimate, frivolous and harassing lawsuits.



If the Bangladesh Bar Council organises training and awareness seminars, symposiums emphasizing on the above mentioned duty of the lawyers towards the country and the society, the case entanglement is bound to reduce to a great extent. Hopefully, Bangladesh Bar Council will take quick action in this regard, the verdict said in its observations.



All the lawyers' associations of Bangladesh, including the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association should organise meetings and seminars in this regard to educate lawyers in the respective associations to refrain from taking false and harassing lawsuits.



The Registrar General of the Supreme Court has been directed to send copies of the judgment and order to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, all judges of subordinate courts, all bar associations of the country including the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Judicial Administration Training Institute.



According to the details of the case, a civil suit was filed in the court on May 29, 2003 seeking a decree declaring a memorandum regarding transfer of power supply lines of Kushtia Palli Vidyut Samiti as illegal, communicable and not binding on the plaintiff.



After the hearing, the Senior Assistant Judge of Kushtia Sadar rejected the petition on June 22, 2023 and rejected the prayer for temporary and interim injunction.



Aggrieved by that order and judgment, the plaintiff filed an appeal. The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kushtia first heard the petition and on August 16, 2005, granted the appeal.



Then, the defendant filed a civil revision in the High Court against this judgment, the court issued a rule in this regard.



After final hearing of the rule, the bench set aside verdict of the District and Sessions Judge of Kushtia and upheld the orders of the First Court by finalising the ruling without cost.



