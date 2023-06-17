Central Hospital operation theatre shut down





The Directorate General of Health Services announced the decision on Friday, a day after the arrest of two doctors of the private hospital over the death of a newborn.



The directorate said Professor Sangjukta Saha, a doctor at the hospital's gynaecology and obstetrics department, will not be allowed to give expert services at the hospital, for now.





The ICU was also found to be unfit to keep patients, he said.



"If the OT is okay, patients are not required to be taken to the ICU. But the ICU is not a standard one. In that case, patients suffer or expire as they are transferred to other hospitals. So, we've asked them to prepare the ICU first and then resume OT activities," Dr Adnan said.



Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old woman, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.



She was admitted under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta for the delivery, but the doctor was abroad at the time, according to media reports.



Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Dr Sangjukta, Mahbuba's family said. Her baby died a day later.



Mahbuba, an Eden College student, is currently receiving treatment in the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka. Her condition is still not stable.



On Thursday, police arrested two physicians - Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi - for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death.



The DGHS said the hospital will have to bear the cost of Mahbuba's treatment, and pay compensation, if the family demands, following the rules.



The hospital will also have to bear the cost of the legal fight for the arrested physicians.



The DGHS ordered Central Hospital to send all medical records of Mahbuba's treatment to the Health Division. �bdnews24.com



