Protest Against Attack During Barishal City Poll

Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at a protest rally in the capital.

The party held country-wide demonstration including Dhaka protesting alleged attacks on its leaders and activists, including its mayoral candidate in the recent Barishal City Corporation polls, Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, and "irregularities" in the election.

The protest rally was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers on Friday. Several central leaders and thousands of activists of the party joined the protest, which also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Sayed Mosaddek Billah, a presidium member of the party, said that the party would announce new programmes at a press conference on Sunday.

Earlier, Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced nationwide protests on June 16 against the attack on its mayor nominee Mufti Syed Faizul Karim.

UNB adds from Barishal: Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim (Pir Shaheb Charmonai) on Friday called on the people to prepare for another liberation war if necessary to save the country by kicking out the present government.

Calling for resignation of the CEC, the Charmonai Pir said, "We were attending the local level elections to strengthen the party in individual level. But what was done by present government, EC and administration in Barishal City election will remain as history of stigma in the world. I condemn this CEC."

He made these remarks while addressing a protest rally in Barishal demanding justice for the attack on Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Faizul Karim and other party leaders and activists in Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election.

The activists then took out a massive protest march in the city.

Rezaul Karim said the county is under threat today. It is run by foreign countries. The way the decision is taken from there, it is implemented in our Bangladesh.

"We sacrificed lives in the liberation war. We will do war again to protect our country and to overthrow the oppressors," he said.

Before the rally started, the leaders and activists took out processions from different parts of the city and gathered at the venue with different slogans.

During this time, they protested symbolically with the effigy and coffin of the CEC. Several teams of the Metropolitan Police were deployed at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.


