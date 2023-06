The quake was located in the Bangladesh-India border region, 19 km southeast of Sylhet, EMSC said.



EMSC earlier pegged the quake at a magnitude of 4.8.

Tremors were reportedly felt in parts of Dhaka around 10:46 am on Friday.



The quake was at a depth of 20 km, EMSC added. �bdnews24.com



