CO2 cuts v. cash: Climate talks stymied by stand-off







The stand-off over 10 days of technical negotiations in Bonn stymied progress across a raft of issues, including how to minimise the social costs of transitioning to clean energy, how to quantify countries' adaptation needs, and how to help economies already devastated by climate-amplified extreme weather.



This puts even more pressure on the COP28 climate summit in oil-rich United Arab Emirates in December.

There, nearly 200 nations will review a "global stocktake" of how far off track the world is from achieving the Paris climate treaty goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



Under current policies, the planet will warm nearly twice that much by 2100, according to the UN's climate science advisory panel.



"Climate change is not a North versus South issue,"



UN Climate chief Simon Stiell said at the closing plenary on Thursday.



"This is a tidal wave that doesn't discriminate. The only way we can avoid being swallowed by it is investing in climate action."



A long-standing tug-of-war at UN climate talks pits the European Union against a powerful negotiating bloc: the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), which includes China, India and Saudi Arabia.



The EU, along with some of the world's poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations, seeks an accelerated timetable for slashing greenhouse gases, and wants the consensus-based UN forum to call for the phasing out of fossil fuels. �AFP



