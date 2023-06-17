Video
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:26 PM
CO2 cuts v. cash: Climate talks stymied by stand-off

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

PARIS, June 16: Pressure to speed cuts in carbon pollution took a back seat at UN climate talks that ended late Thursday night, as emerging economies, including China, demanded that rich ones vastly scale up climate financing.

The stand-off over 10 days of technical negotiations in Bonn stymied progress across a raft of issues, including how to minimise the social costs of transitioning to clean energy, how to quantify countries' adaptation needs, and how to help economies already devastated by climate-amplified extreme weather.

This puts even more pressure on the COP28 climate summit in oil-rich United Arab Emirates in December.

There, nearly 200 nations will review a "global stocktake" of how far off track the world is from achieving the Paris climate treaty goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Under current policies, the planet will warm nearly twice that much by 2100, according to the UN's climate science advisory panel.

"Climate change is not a North versus South issue,"      

UN Climate chief Simon Stiell said at the closing plenary on Thursday.

"This is a tidal wave that doesn't discriminate. The only way we can avoid being swallowed by it is investing in climate action."

A long-standing tug-of-war at UN climate talks pits the European Union against a powerful negotiating bloc: the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), which includes China, India and Saudi Arabia.

The EU, along with some of the world's poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations, seeks an accelerated timetable for slashing greenhouse gases, and wants the consensus-based UN forum to call for the phasing out of fossil fuels.    �AFP


