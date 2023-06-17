Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN chief slams 'pitiful' world response to climate change

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

UNITED NATIONS, June 16: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is racing toward a climate change disaster, dismissing the current global response as woefully inadequate.

Climate policies currently adopted will lead to average temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century, nearly twice the UN goal of a 1.5 degree rise, Guterres said.

"That spells catastrophe. Yet the collective response remains pitiful," Guterres told a press conference.

"We are hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open -- with far too many willing to bet it all on wishful thinking, unproven technologies and silver bullet solutions. It's time to wake up and step up," said the UN chief.

He said the fossil fuel industry must undertake not just a transition but full-blown transformation as it moves toward clean energy "and away from a product incompatible with human survival."

Guterres added: "Countries are far off-track in meeting climate promises and commitments. I see a lack of ambition. A lack of trust. A lack of support. A lack of cooperation. And an abundance of problems around clarity and credibility."

Guterres, who is hosting a climate summit in New York in September, said the 1.5 degree goal is "still possible," if the fight against climate change is accelerated.

"All of this action must be global. It must be immediate. And it must start with the polluted heart of the climate crisis: the fossil fuel industry," he warned. "Let's face facts. The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions.  It's fossil fuels -- period."

Guterres also called out the oil and gas industry's $4 trillion net income last year.

"Yet for every dollar it spends on oil and gas drilling and exploration, only 4 cents went to clean energy and carbon capture -- combined."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India plays crucial role in free, open Indo-Pacific: US
Flash floods likely to hit Sylhet, Sunamgaj
PM arrives today
UP Chair Babu, his son involved in Nadim murder, witnesses say
Journo Nadim's killers to be brought to book soon: RAB
HC recommends to reduce backlog of cases
Central Hospital operation theatre shut down
Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft