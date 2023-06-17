BNP wants guarantee of power before polls: Hasan Mahmud







The AL Joint General Secretary said these in response to a question during an exchange of views with journalists at the official residence on Minto Road in the capital.



The minister said, "We want a free, fair, transparent and festive election with everyone's participation. We want BNP to participate in the next election with full strength. Despite the government's such expectation, the leaders of the party always find an 'escape route'."

"It is true, BNP always runs away from elections. Its leaders including Mirza Fakhrul and Rizvi are making these statements to run away from the election," Hasan Mahmud added.



