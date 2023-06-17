Video
BNP preparing for elections in confidence : Quader

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that many leaders of BNP are preparing for the elections clandestinely. That is why they are running from place to place and lobbying.

Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these at a peace rally organized by Dhaka North city AL at Mirpur in the capital. The peace rally was arranged against the anti-national conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat.

In the speech of chief guest, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP will also come in the next general elections. Many groups will come. There will be no shortage of parties. No matter how BNP conspires, the election must be held on time in the country."
"BNP knows their fear of losing the next election. That is why they want to question the election. Recruit lobbyists with money. Where do they get so much money?" Quader asked.

AL General Secretary said, "Bangladesh election cannot be prevented by US visa policy and restrictions. We do not interfere with anyone. We do not want any foreign country to interfere in our elections. We are going to the election according to the rules. Sheikh Hasina will be the head of the government during the election."

"Does Parliament dissolve in any country before the election, why will it happen in Bangladesh? Parliament will be dissolved after the election. We have a constitution. We will proceed as per the constitution and we will not follow anyone's advice," Quader said adding that observers can come to see how the election is going.

The Minister also said, "BNP has no control over its own party. Their activists have been candidates in various city elections. They did not listen to Mirza Farkhrul. Now many of their leaders are running from place to place and lobbying to participate in the next general elections."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sachchu and other leaders also spoke in the rally.


