Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:25 PM
Rohingya Repatriation 

Dhaka seeks ASEAN’s active role  

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam has underscored an active role of the regional countries including ASEAN for the safe and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.
He also laid emphasis on efforts to end the armed conflicts and ensure a peaceful transition to a civilian administration through elections in Myanmar.

The state minister shared the views at the two-day Oslo Forum hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway in association with the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue on June 13-14 in Oslo, Norway.
The event drew retreats for over 100 international mediators and experts in sharing their perspectives and assessing the state of mediation and peacemaking against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and rivalry, increasing conflict and the growing impact of climate change, social media and other factors that fuel conflicts.    ��UNB


