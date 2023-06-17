|
Rohingya Repatriation
Dhaka seeks ASEAN’s active role
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam has underscored an active role of the regional countries including ASEAN for the safe and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.
He also laid emphasis on efforts to end the armed conflicts and ensure a peaceful transition to a civilian administration through elections in Myanmar.
The state minister shared the views at the two-day Oslo Forum hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway in association with the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue on June 13-14 in Oslo, Norway.