Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WTO asks Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

GENEVA, June 16: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has asked Bangladesh to reduce the subsidies on fisheries.

It came from Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday when she called on visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel President here. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

He quoted the WTO DG as saying that her organization would like to sign an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard. "We said we will consider this (the issue of subsidy)," said Momen adding that Bangladesh does not give heavy subsidies on fisheries though.

The WTO chief mentioned about the dispute settlement body of the organisation which has remained inactive for a couple of years due to some big countries.

Dr Iwela requested the prime minister to raise the issue when she goes to the G-20 meeting to be held in next September in New Delhi and other international forums, according to Momen.

"This is the main strength of the WTO," she was quoted as telling the prime minister.

The WTO DG asked Bangladesh to diversify its expert basket.

In this connection she wanted Bangladesh to put emphasis on pharmaceuticals and IT sector reducing dependency on RMG export, the key foreign exchange earner of the country.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next general election to be held in time: PM
BNP wants guarantee of power before polls: Hasan Mahmud
BNP preparing for elections in confidence : Quader
Dhaka seeks ASEAN’s active role  
WTO asks Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Fakhrul vows to stay ‘in the field till illegal govt toppled’ thru movement
BNP protests load-shedding, skyrocketing prices
Completion deadline extended to June 2024


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft