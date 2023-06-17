WTO asks Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries







GENEVA, June 16: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has asked Bangladesh to reduce the subsidies on fisheries.It came from Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday when she called on visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel President here. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the reporters about the outcome of the meeting.He quoted the WTO DG as saying that her organization would like to sign an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard. "We said we will consider this (the issue of subsidy)," said Momen adding that Bangladesh does not give heavy subsidies on fisheries though.The WTO chief mentioned about the dispute settlement body of the organisation which has remained inactive for a couple of years due to some big countries.Dr Iwela requested the prime minister to raise the issue when she goes to the G-20 meeting to be held in next September in New Delhi and other international forums, according to Momen."This is the main strength of the WTO," she was quoted as telling the prime minister.The WTO DG asked Bangladesh to diversify its expert basket.In this connection she wanted Bangladesh to put emphasis on pharmaceuticals and IT sector reducing dependency on RMG export, the key foreign exchange earner of the country. �UNB