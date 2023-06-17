Fakhrul vows to stay ‘in the field till illegal govt toppled’ thru movement







"Today is the time to stand up against injustice. So, even in my old age, I have come into the movement to overthrow the government," he said.



He said this while addressing a protest rally demanding Khaleda Zia's release and repealing false verdict against BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dhaka Metropolitan BNP convener Amanullah Aman at Sirajganj Islamia Government College ground on Friday afternoon. He said all the leaders and activists from the field level will have to stand with the people in the anti-government movement.

Mirza Fakhrul said if the upcoming election won't be fair, they will not be able to enter America again. "That is why leaders and activists will have to stay on the streets to stop Awami League's vote theft"



"A free and fair election is not possible under this government. Bangladesh needs a neutral caretaker government to make its election free and fair," he said. The BNP leader said, "We pay money to buy coal, but this government is cheating people by buying coal in due and laundering thousands of crores abroad." �UNB



SIRAJGANJ, June 16: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that it is high time to fight back against injustice, that's why even in his advanced age, he stays in the field to topple the government."Today is the time to stand up against injustice. So, even in my old age, I have come into the movement to overthrow the government," he said.He said this while addressing a protest rally demanding Khaleda Zia's release and repealing false verdict against BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dhaka Metropolitan BNP convener Amanullah Aman at Sirajganj Islamia Government College ground on Friday afternoon. He said all the leaders and activists from the field level will have to stand with the people in the anti-government movement.Mirza Fakhrul said if the upcoming election won't be fair, they will not be able to enter America again. "That is why leaders and activists will have to stay on the streets to stop Awami League's vote theft""A free and fair election is not possible under this government. Bangladesh needs a neutral caretaker government to make its election free and fair," he said. The BNP leader said, "We pay money to buy coal, but this government is cheating people by buying coal in due and laundering thousands of crores abroad." �UNB