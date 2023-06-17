Video
BNP protests load-shedding, skyrocketing prices

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent


BNP and its affiliated bodies held rallies and marches in Dhaka North City and Dhaka South City  on Friday in protest against load-shedding and skyrocketing essential prices.

BNP leader Abdus Salam presided over the meeting of Dhaka Metropolitan South and BNP leader Amanullah Aman presided over Dhaka Metropolitan North meeting.
Mirza Abbas, BNP standing committee member speaking at the Dhaka South meeting said, "The government is planning to hold elections by reorganising the police and administration to suit its purpose." He said, "The government is making changes in police and administration by giving promotion and rewarding with good posts. But the people of Bangladesh will not accept mock election again."

Abbas said, "People of the country want to realise  their demands through peaceful marches and meetings. But Awami League is obstructing them."

On the initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, the leaders and activists marched from the intersection in front of Salimullah Muslim Orphanage at Azimpur to Armanitola via Lalbagh, and Chawkbazar.

In the afternoon, convener of Mahanagar North BNP Aman Ullah Aman presided over the rally at Pallabi Swapna Supershop intersection in Mirpur.


