Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CWASA Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project

Completion deadline extended to June 2024

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: The deadline for completion of 60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) of Chattogram WASA has been extended till June 2024.

The ECNEC in a meeting held in April approved the extension.

"The production capacity of Chattogram WASA (CWASA) will increase to 560 million litres per day (MLD) with the completion of 60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project," Engineer AKM Fazlullah told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

An amount of Tk 349 crore has been allocated for the project during the 2023-24 fiscal. Now, CWASA produces  500 million litre of water  per day.

Over 80 per cent work of the 60 million litre capacity project has been completed.

The schedule for completion of the project was earlier extended thrice by the ECNEC till June. Now the deadline has been extended by one year till June 2024.

With the ECNEC approving the revised additional cost of  Tk 958.85 crore the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1,995 crore.

The Bhandal Jhuri Project includes, transmission pipeline, distribution pipeline, Patiya Pump Station with an elevated reservoir and Karnaphuli Eexport Processing Zone (KEPZ) Pump Station with a reservoir.

The project includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs to generate some 60 million litre of water per day.  

The project is designed to supply 75 per cent water d to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas. Te ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on January 5, 2016.

Korean Exim Bank is providing soft credit to the project from the resources of Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

The main objectives of the  project includes supplying safe water for domestic and non-domestic use by developing water supply system on the left bank of the river Karnaphuli to improve the livelihood and economic development.

Initially, South Korea was scheduled to extend $97 million in credit to the project, additional costing would require South Korea to provide credit to the tune of $137 million carrying  0.01 per cent interest,  the maturity period is 40 years including 15 years' grace period.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next general election to be held in time: PM
BNP wants guarantee of power before polls: Hasan Mahmud
BNP preparing for elections in confidence : Quader
Dhaka seeks ASEAN’s active role  
WTO asks Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Fakhrul vows to stay ‘in the field till illegal govt toppled’ thru movement
BNP protests load-shedding, skyrocketing prices
Completion deadline extended to June 2024


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft