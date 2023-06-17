Completion deadline extended to June 2024







The ECNEC in a meeting held in April approved the extension.



"The production capacity of Chattogram WASA (CWASA) will increase to 560 million litres per day (MLD) with the completion of 60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project," Engineer AKM Fazlullah told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

An amount of Tk 349 crore has been allocated for the project during the 2023-24 fiscal. Now, CWASA produces 500 million litre of water per day.



Over 80 per cent work of the 60 million litre capacity project has been completed.



The schedule for completion of the project was earlier extended thrice by the ECNEC till June. Now the deadline has been extended by one year till June 2024.



With the ECNEC approving the revised additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1,995 crore.



The Bhandal Jhuri Project includes, transmission pipeline, distribution pipeline, Patiya Pump Station with an elevated reservoir and Karnaphuli Eexport Processing Zone (KEPZ) Pump Station with a reservoir.



The project includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs to generate some 60 million litre of water per day.



The project is designed to supply 75 per cent water d to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas. Te ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on January 5, 2016.



Korean Exim Bank is providing soft credit to the project from the resources of Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).



The main objectives of the project includes supplying safe water for domestic and non-domestic use by developing water supply system on the left bank of the river Karnaphuli to improve the livelihood and economic development.



Initially, South Korea was scheduled to extend $97 million in credit to the project, additional costing would require South Korea to provide credit to the tune of $137 million carrying 0.01 per cent interest, the maturity period is 40 years including 15 years' grace period.



