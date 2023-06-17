Video
Sacrificial cattle markets will open in capital on June 23

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Walid Khan


Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) officials said on Friday that they would lease out 19 cattle markets in the capital for five days beginning June 23, keeping buyers of animals during Eid-ul-Azha in view.

They told the Daily Observer that the tender process for leasing 17 cattle markets had been completed.
DSCC officials said that they will complete the tender process of two makeshift cattle markets in two days.
 
At Gabtoli, DNCC runs a permanent cattle market where sacrificial cattle is also sold.

DNCC in association with Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, its affiliates  and Farmers of e-CAB, has been running an online cattle market,  called , 'Digital Haat' for last three years.

At Sarulia, DSCC runs another permanent cattle market, for round-the year cattle sale and purchase.

DSCC Chief Estate Officer Md. Rasel Subrin told  the Daily Observer, "We will set up nine makeshift cattle markets at different places and a permanent cattle market at Sarulia."

DNCC Public Relation Officer Mokbul Hossain said, "On May 2, we invited tenders for leasing out  eight temporary cattle markets."

DNCC will set up cattle markets at Vatara (Sayeed Nagar), Uttara Diabari Baubazar Sector 16 and Sector 18, at open space between Badda Eastern Housing and Aftabnagar from Block B to Block H, at open space of Section 6, Mirpur and Eastern Housing area, at open space at Bosila, Mohammadpur, on the playground of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, at open space of Kaula-Sialdanga, at open space of Kanchkura Beparipara Rahmannagar residential area under ward no 44.

DSCC will set up makeshift cattle markets on the  open space of the Institute of Leather Technology College, on the open space near Postogola Cremation Ground, on the open space near Meradia Kitchen Market, on the open space near Little Friends Club, on the open space near Kamalapur Stadium, on the open space near Dania College, Jatrabari, on the open space near Dolaikhal Truck Stand, on the open space near Rahmatganj Club and Shahjahanpur.



