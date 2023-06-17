|
39 more dengue cases recorded
|
Thirty-nine more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.
Of the new patients, twenty-five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Nine-hundred-sixty-two dengue patients, including 779 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 4, 126 dengue cases, 3, 135 recoveries, and 29 deaths this year.