Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

39 more dengue cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Thirty-nine more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Of the new patients, twenty-five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Nine-hundred-sixty-two dengue patients, including 779 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 4, 126 dengue cases, 3, 135 recoveries, and 29 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.  �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 more dengue cases recorded
One more Covid death, 166 cases reported
Condemnation pours in after Bangabandhu murals vandalised in Ctg
Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg
Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg
7 brokers arrested from Uttara passport office
Wastage resistance crucial to reduce pressure on power, water: Experts
JU admission test begins tomorrow


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft