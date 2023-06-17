One more Covid death, 166 cases reported







Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 166 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,455 and caseload to 2,041,132, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The daily case test positivity rate increased to 9.74 per cent from Thursday's 7.13 as 1, 705 samples were tested.The recovery rate stands at 98.34 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. �UNB