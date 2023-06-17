Condemnation pours in after Bangabandhu murals vandalised in Ctg







A group of unruly activists of BNP vandalised the murals at Jamal Khan area after attending the youth rally at Kazir Dewri on Wednesday.



According to CTTV footages, armed with sticks and roads, BNP activists can be seen attacking murals in Chattogram.

With the emergence of CCTV footages, netizens mostly youth came down heavily on BNP raising questions about the party's stance on Liberation War ideals.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Awami League on a Facebook post came down heavily with footages of vandalism, pulled up BNP calling the act another manifestation of glorifying the Pakistani ideals that raped and murdered millions in 1971.



"Now five decades down the line if the party seeks to allure gen next voters with glorifying war criminals then it's an irony and a strategy surely would led to defeat," added Rahul, a Dhaka University Student.



Chittagong University unit of Chhatra League has strongly condemned and protested against the vandalism of documents of Liberation War and portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Jamal Khan Square from BNP rally in Chittagong.



BNP-Jamaat's political policy is to harm people's lives and property and harm the common people by creating fire terror and anarchy in the country, protesters said from a rally of Chattogram North District Awami Jubo League.



CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Chattogram units of Awami League and its sister organisations and other socio-cultural organisations continued condemnations against the BNP and its allied organisations for vandalising the murals including the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.A group of unruly activists of BNP vandalised the murals at Jamal Khan area after attending the youth rally at Kazir Dewri on Wednesday.According to CTTV footages, armed with sticks and roads, BNP activists can be seen attacking murals in Chattogram.With the emergence of CCTV footages, netizens mostly youth came down heavily on BNP raising questions about the party's stance on Liberation War ideals.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Awami League on a Facebook post came down heavily with footages of vandalism, pulled up BNP calling the act another manifestation of glorifying the Pakistani ideals that raped and murdered millions in 1971."Now five decades down the line if the party seeks to allure gen next voters with glorifying war criminals then it's an irony and a strategy surely would led to defeat," added Rahul, a Dhaka University Student.Chittagong University unit of Chhatra League has strongly condemned and protested against the vandalism of documents of Liberation War and portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Jamal Khan Square from BNP rally in Chittagong.BNP-Jamaat's political policy is to harm people's lives and property and harm the common people by creating fire terror and anarchy in the country, protesters said from a rally of Chattogram North District Awami Jubo League.