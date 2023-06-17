Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg







City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury will formally inaugurate the city level campaign at city's Enayet Bazar ward health center on Sunday.



Health department of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) sources said about 5000 volunteers and health assistants will be engaged for giving vitamin 'A' Plus capsules to the children in 1288 centres under 41 wards of CCC.

CCC has targeted to administer the vitamin 'A' Plus capsules among five lakh 36 thousand children.



Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office sources said they have appointed over 20,000 volunteers and health assistants to administer vitamin 'A' Plus capsules in 4861 centres under 14 upazilas of the district.



Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has a target to bring 8,20,480 children under vitamin 'A' Plus campaign, the sources added.



CCC officials said several mobile teams consisting of 278 members in port city and 500 members in the district will be engaged to feed oral vaccines to the children at rail, bus and launch stations as well as other places. �BSS



