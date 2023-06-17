Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Over 13 lakh babies will be administered Vitamin 'A' Plus capsules in the second round of National Campaign in the city and district on June 18.

City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury will formally inaugurate the city level campaign at city's Enayet Bazar ward health center on Sunday.

Health department of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) sources said about 5000 volunteers and health assistants will be engaged for giving vitamin 'A' Plus capsules to the children in 1288 centres under 41 wards of CCC.

CCC has targeted to administer the vitamin 'A' Plus capsules among five lakh 36 thousand children.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office sources said they have appointed over 20,000 volunteers and health assistants to administer vitamin 'A' Plus capsules in 4861 centres under 14 upazilas of the district.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has a target to bring 8,20,480 children under vitamin 'A' Plus campaign, the sources added.

CCC officials said several mobile teams consisting of 278 members in port city and 500 members in the district will be engaged to feed oral vaccines to the children at rail, bus and launch stations as well as other places.      �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 more dengue cases recorded
One more Covid death, 166 cases reported
Condemnation pours in after Bangabandhu murals vandalised in Ctg
Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg
Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg
7 brokers arrested from Uttara passport office
Wastage resistance crucial to reduce pressure on power, water: Experts
JU admission test begins tomorrow


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft