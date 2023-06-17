Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Police have arrested four people for smuggling 9.5 kg of gold during a raid on a bus in Chattogram.
The Marsa Paribahan bus was travelling to Chattogram from Cox's Bazar when police conducted a search of the vehicle at a check-post in the Karnaphuli area on Friday, said Dulal Mahmud, chief of Karnaphuli Police Station.

The arrestees are Alok Dhar, 23, Narayan Dhar, 38, his wife Jullie Dhar, 35 and Paritosh Dhar, 38. All of them are natives of Banshkhali Upazila's Sadhanpur.
Acting on a tip-off, police boarded the bus and searched the belongings of all passengers when they found the gold with the arrestees, according to OC Mahmud. The gold was melted into small pieces.

The passengers could not show any valid documents supporting their possession of the gold, he added.

Police will be filing a case on the incident. �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 more dengue cases recorded
One more Covid death, 166 cases reported
Condemnation pours in after Bangabandhu murals vandalised in Ctg
Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg
Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg
7 brokers arrested from Uttara passport office
Wastage resistance crucial to reduce pressure on power, water: Experts
JU admission test begins tomorrow


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft