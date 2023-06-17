|
Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg
CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Police have arrested four people for smuggling 9.5 kg of gold during a raid on a bus in Chattogram.
The Marsa Paribahan bus was travelling to Chattogram from Cox's Bazar when police conducted a search of the vehicle at a check-post in the Karnaphuli area on Friday, said Dulal Mahmud, chief of Karnaphuli Police Station.
The arrestees are Alok Dhar, 23, Narayan Dhar, 38, his wife Jullie Dhar, 35 and Paritosh Dhar, 38. All of them are natives of Banshkhali Upazila's Sadhanpur.
The passengers could not show any valid documents supporting their possession of the gold, he added.
Police will be filing a case on the incident. �bdnews24.com