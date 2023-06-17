7 brokers arrested from Uttara passport office







RAB executive magistrate Nadir Shah conducted the mobile court that started at 1pm and continued till 5pm on June 15.



Confirming the matter to BSS, RAB-1 senior assistant superintendant of police (media) Md Pervej Rana said a team of RAB-1 arrested the seven men, and the mobile court later sentenced Md Masud Rana to seven days, Md Mostafizur Rahman to seven days, Md Aman Ullah to seven days, Faruk Ahmed five days, M Mohiuddin Mintu five days, Md Kamrul Islam to five days and Md Rezaul Karim to five days of simple imprisonment.

During the raid, RAB seized 16 passports and 18 passport delivery slips from the arrestees. �BSS



