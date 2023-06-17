Video
Wastage resistance crucial to reduce pressure on power, water: Experts

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, June 16: Resistance of wastage can be the crucial means of reducing the gradually mounting pressure on power and water.

Every year, huge money from the government exchequer is spent for infrastructural development and supply of power and water to meet demands of those.

So, there is no way but to generate awareness among the public in general, particularly the young generation, to stop wastage of the two life-oriented ingredients.

Administrative officials and experts made the observation while addressing a divisional level seminar titled "Resistance of Power and Water" and prize-giving ceremony of a daylong project demonstration and science affairs quiz competition- 2023 here this afternoon.

Commissioner office of Rajshahi division organized the event at the conference hall of Regional Public Administration Training Centre supported by the National Science and Technology Museum belonging to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah addressed the ceremony as chief guest, with Additional commissioner Dr Moksed Ali in the chair.

Additional Commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, Divisional Director of Local Government Enamul Haque and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Saifuddin Shaheen also spoke.    �BSS


