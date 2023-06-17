Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU admission test begins tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
JU Correspondent

The admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2022-23 academic session will begin on Sunday.
 
It will begin with examinations for the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Institute of Business Administration and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture.

Candidates seeking admission to a first year undergraduate degree will sit for the examination.

The admission test for 'B' and 'E' units will be on June 19, 'D' unit test will continue on June 20 and 21.

'C1' unit's multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and the practical test from June 23 to 25.

The exams for all units will be held from 9.30am to 5.40pm with male and female candidates sitting in six separate shifts on campus.

According to the information of the central admission test management committee of the university, a total of 249,857 candidates have applied for admission where about 136 candidates will vie for each seat against 1,884 seats.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 more dengue cases recorded
One more Covid death, 166 cases reported
Condemnation pours in after Bangabandhu murals vandalised in Ctg
Over 13 lakh babies to get Vitamin 'A' Plus in Ctg
Four arrested for smuggling gold in Ctg
7 brokers arrested from Uttara passport office
Wastage resistance crucial to reduce pressure on power, water: Experts
JU admission test begins tomorrow


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft