JU admission test begins tomorrow







It will begin with examinations for the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Institute of Business Administration and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture.



Candidates seeking admission to a first year undergraduate degree will sit for the examination.

The admission test for 'B' and 'E' units will be on June 19, 'D' unit test will continue on June 20 and 21.



'C1' unit's multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and the practical test from June 23 to 25.



The exams for all units will be held from 9.30am to 5.40pm with male and female candidates sitting in six separate shifts on campus.



According to the information of the central admission test management committee of the university, a total of 249,857 candidates have applied for admission where about 136 candidates will vie for each seat against 1,884 seats.



The admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2022-23 academic session will begin on Sunday.It will begin with examinations for the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Institute of Business Administration and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture.Candidates seeking admission to a first year undergraduate degree will sit for the examination.The admission test for 'B' and 'E' units will be on June 19, 'D' unit test will continue on June 20 and 21.'C1' unit's multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and the practical test from June 23 to 25.The exams for all units will be held from 9.30am to 5.40pm with male and female candidates sitting in six separate shifts on campus.According to the information of the central admission test management committee of the university, a total of 249,857 candidates have applied for admission where about 136 candidates will vie for each seat against 1,884 seats.