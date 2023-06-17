DMP arrests 50 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 50 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of June 15 to 6 am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 3,766 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 397 grams of heroin, 96.95 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 15 drug injection and 150 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, the release added. �UNB



As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.They also detained a total of 50 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of June 15 to 6 am on Friday.During the anti-drug raids, police seized 3,766 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 397 grams of heroin, 96.95 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 15 drug injection and 150 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, the release added. �UNB