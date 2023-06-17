Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front





MOSCOW, June 16: Moscow on Friday reported intense fighting near southeast Ukraine settlements that had until recently been under its control, which appeared to indicate advances by Kyiv's forces.



Russian officials -- including President Vladimir Putin -- have repeated that Ukraine's long-expected counteroffensive was failing despite Kyiv claiming some gains.





Russia said "five attacks from units of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled" around Rivnopil and Urozhaine.



Fighting in this area would mean Russian defence lines have fallen back a few kilometres in an areas at the border between the partially-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia and the eastern Donetsk region.



On Thursday the Ukrainian army said it continued to advance despite "powerful resistance" from Russian troops.



The area where the heavy fighting is taking place is still more than a dozen kilometres north of Russia's heavily fortified defence lines.



Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin on Friday said Ukraine's counteroffensive would fail as Kyiv's troops sought to advance in several directions, including the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.



"I think that Ukraine's armed forces stand no chance here, as well as in other directions -- I have no doubt about that," Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.



Putin claimed Ukraine's armed forces were suffering "heavy losses".



"In some places Ukrainian units are managing to reach the first line (of defence), in other places they are failing," he said.

"They are using the so-called strategic reserves," he added.



Putin said Ukrainian forces did not achieve their objectives in any section of the front, adding: "That's the important thing."



Furthermore, he said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, was a "disgrace" to people of his faith.

"I have a lot of Jewish friends," Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg. "They say that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people.



"I'm not joking," he added.



AFP and representatives of other countries the Kremlin deems "unfriendly" were not accredited to cover the forum.

Moscow claims Ukraine's treatment of Russian speakers in the western-backed country is comparable to the actions of Nazi Germany.



These allegations have been contested by the Ukrainian government and the country's Jewish community.



Putin said Moscow "must fight" neo-Nazism, adding that Russia had suffered enormous losses during the country's fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.



