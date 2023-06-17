Video
Tornado ravages Texas town, three reported dead, 100 hurt

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WASHINGTON, June 16: A "horrific" tornado ripped through a northern Texas town Thursday causing widespread destruction, with reports that at least three people were killed and up to 100 others injured.

Several million Americans across multiple southern and midwestern states were under severe weather alerts as dangerous storms fueled by high temperatures battered the region, bringing tornadoes, thunderstorms and hail the size of golf balls.

Tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida.

A fierce tornado slammed Perryton, a town of some 8,000 people in the Texas Panhandle, on Thursday evening with storm-chaser drone video showing several buildings including mobile homes destroyed or damaged, trees uprooted and vehicles overturned.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC News that three people were confirmed dead and an estimated 100 had been treated at local hospitals with minor to severe injuries. Some patients were transferred to trauma centers, he said.

A trailer park in the area was one of the locations that took a direct hit, according to Dutcher.    �AFP


