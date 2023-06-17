|
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
We wish to strengthen ties: UAE president
MOSCOW, June 16: President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's ties with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as he met the leader of the oil-rich nation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Saint Petersburg.
"The Emirates are a very good partner," Putin said in televised comments at the start of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of an economic summit in Russia's second city.
Putin thanked Al-Nahyan for the role the UAE has played in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States.
Meanwhile, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that his nation wished to strengthen ties.
The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.
"The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.
�AFP, REUTERS