Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties

We wish to strengthen ties: UAE president

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

MOSCOW, June 16: President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's ties with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as he met the leader of the oil-rich nation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Saint Petersburg.

"The Emirates are a very good partner," Putin said in televised comments at the start of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of an economic summit in Russia's second city.

Putin thanked Al-Nahyan for the role the UAE has played in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States.

Meanwhile, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that his nation wished to strengthen ties.

"I am pleased to be here today with you, your Excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship and we put our trust in you to do so," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin on the sidelines of a forum in St Petersburg on Friday.

The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

"The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.
    �AFP, REUTERS


