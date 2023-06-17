Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at G20 Agriculture meet







In a video message to the meeting currently underway in Hyderabad, PM Modi spoke about the challenges being faced by the agriculture sector and said the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions.



Climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently while these challenges are felt most by the Global South, he said.

"I urge you to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security. We must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems focussed on marginal farmers. We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains," the Prime Minister said.



At the same time, agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield should be adopted, he added.

Traditional practices from different parts of the world may inspire us to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture, PM Modi said.



He also said there is an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste, and instead, invest in creating wealth from waste.

He said India's policy is a fusion of 'back to basics' and 'march to future' as his government is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled farming.



Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now and they are not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides, he said.

Their focus is on rejuvenating the mother Earth, protecting soil health, producing 'per drop, more crop', and promoting organic fertilisers and pest management solutions, he said.



At the same time, India's farmers are proactively using technology to boost productivity even as they are generating and using solar power on their farm



The farmers are using soil health cards to optimise crop selection, and drones to spray nutrients and monitor the growth. "I believe this fusion approach is the best way to address several issues in agriculture," PM Modi said.



Referring to 2023 being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, he said the "superfoods" are not only healthy to consume, but also help raise the incomes of farmers by using less water, needing less fertiliser, and being more pest-resistant. �PTI



