Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at G20 Agriculture meet

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

HYDERABAD, June 16: Observing that the agriculture sector is facing several challenges globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action for achieving global food security.

In a video message to the meeting currently underway in Hyderabad, PM Modi spoke about the challenges being faced by the agriculture sector and said the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions.

Climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently while these challenges are felt most by the Global South, he said.

"I urge you to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security. We must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems focussed on marginal farmers. We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield should be adopted, he added.
Traditional practices from different parts of the world may inspire us to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture, PM Modi said.

He also said there is an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste, and instead, invest in creating wealth from waste.
He said India's policy is a fusion of 'back to basics' and 'march to future' as his government is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled farming.

Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now and they are not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides, he said.
Their focus is on rejuvenating the mother Earth, protecting soil health, producing 'per drop, more crop', and promoting organic fertilisers and pest management solutions, he said.

At the same time, India's farmers are proactively using technology to boost productivity even as they are generating and using solar power on their farm

The farmers are using soil health cards to optimise crop selection, and drones to spray nutrients and monitor the growth. "I believe this fusion approach is the best way to address several issues in agriculture," PM Modi said.

Referring to 2023 being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, he said the "superfoods" are not only healthy to consume, but also help raise the incomes of farmers by using less water, needing less fertiliser, and being more pest-resistant.    �PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front
Tornado ravages Texas town, three reported dead, 100 hurt
Cyclone Biparjoy weakens as it churns toward Pakistan after killing 2 in India
Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at G20 Agriculture meet
One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft