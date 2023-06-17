Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 June, 2023, 7:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF

Published : Saturday, 17 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

KHARTOUM, June 16: The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than one million children including 270,000 in the Darfur region, the United Nations children's agency said, warning many more were at "grave risk".

Fighting has raged in Sudan since mid-April between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

As well as the more than one million displaced, at least 330 children have been killed and more than 1,900 others wounded, UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.

"Many more are at grave risk".

Mandeep O'Brien, UNICEF representative in Sudan, said: "The future of Sudan is at stake, and we cannot accept the continued loss and suffering of its children.

"Children are trapped in an unrelenting nightmare, bearing the heaviest burden of a violent crisis they had no hand in creating -- caught in the crossfire, injured, abused, displaced and subjected to disease and malnutrition," he added.
UNICEF said an estimated 13 million children were in "dire need" of humanitarian assistance.

The UN agency said it was ready to assist them but called for "safe, unrestricted access and guaranteed security to all areas where children are in desperate need".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front
Tornado ravages Texas town, three reported dead, 100 hurt
Cyclone Biparjoy weakens as it churns toward Pakistan after killing 2 in India
Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
Blinken heads to Beijing hoping to calm fears of a US-China break
Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at G20 Agriculture meet
One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF


Latest News
Autumn orientation held at IIUC
New contractionary monetary policy on Sunday to curb inflation
Boy dies in Kurigram road accident
Nadim murder: 9 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Sunday
UAE ready to promote conflict settlement in Ukraine: president
Russian defence minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Nadim murder: Babu chairman's son Rifat expelled from BCL
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
27 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
Most Read News
RAB launches probe into journo Nadim murder
Central Hospital asked to suspend all kinds of operation
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, other dists
WTO wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO
Role of sociologists in a changing society
JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25
Charmonai Pir vows to unseat govt at any cost
Child dies in Sreemangal lightning
Slain Jamalpur journo Nadim laid to rest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft